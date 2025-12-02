$42.340.08
December 2, 12:35 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Popular news
Publications
Cooperation and reconstruction: during the meeting, Zelenskyy called on Irish businesses to invest in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

During his visit to Ireland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of local businesses, urging them to invest in Ukraine to strengthen its resilience and reconstruction. The President noted the great interest of Irish companies in cooperation and expressed hope for further strengthening of interaction.

Cooperation and reconstruction: during the meeting, Zelenskyy called on Irish businesses to invest in Ukraine

During his visit to Ireland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of local businesses, emphasizing the importance of investments for strengthening Ukraine's resilience and its future reconstruction. The head of state announced this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In his Telegram channel, Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the interest of Irish companies in cooperation is "great and very important."

The President expressed hope for deepening joint work in all discussed areas.

We expect investments that will strengthen our resilience now and contribute to the country's reconstruction 

– Zelenskyy stated.

The head of state also thanked the participants for their support, noting that this business forum was held for the first time: "We expect that such interaction between our countries and companies will continue to strengthen."

Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Trump and is awaiting signals from the American delegation after its visit to Russia02.12.25, 20:47 • 1900 views

Stepan Haftko

