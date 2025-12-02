Cooperation and reconstruction: during the meeting, Zelenskyy called on Irish businesses to invest in Ukraine

During his visit to Ireland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of local businesses, emphasizing the importance of investments for strengthening Ukraine's resilience and its future reconstruction. The head of state announced this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In his Telegram channel, Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the interest of Irish companies in cooperation is "great and very important."

The President expressed hope for deepening joint work in all discussed areas.

We expect investments that will strengthen our resilience now and contribute to the country's reconstruction – Zelenskyy stated.

The head of state also thanked the participants for their support, noting that this business forum was held for the first time: "We expect that such interaction between our countries and companies will continue to strengthen."

