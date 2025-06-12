Coolness from the northern latitudes: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on June 12 12 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On Thursday, Ukraine is expected to have short-term rains and coolness from the north, gusty winds. Temperature during the day 16-21°, in the south and southeast up to 26°.
On Thursday, June 12, most regions of Ukraine are expected to have unstable weather with short-term summer rains. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, the corresponding weather will be caused by atmospheric fronts.
The pressure will fluctuate. Another portion of coolness from the northern latitudes will spread to Ukraine, which will cause an uncomfortable, lively north-westerly wind, especially gusty during the day, and low temperatures for summer
Meteorologists expect short-term rains, only in the western regions without precipitation.
"Wind north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in Ukraine, except for Zakarpattia and the east, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon in places. Temperature ... during the day 16-21°; in the south and south-east of the country at night 13-18°, during the day 21-26", - forecast in the Hydrometeorological Center.
In Kyiv and the region on Thursday it will be cloudy with clearings, it will rain. Air temperature - 18-20°.
