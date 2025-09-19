Cool, but almost no precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on Friday

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
September 18, 07:49 PM • 16297 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 32850 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 27684 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 37989 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 50820 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 26191 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 22073 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 36776 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16717 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 55170 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
97%
755mm
Popular news
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 9586 views
Russia appeals ICAO decision on MH17 crash involvement to International Court of JusticeSeptember 18, 06:39 PM • 2828 views
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capital10:29 PM • 3900 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network11:21 PM • 20319 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up12:25 AM • 10331 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 30306 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 50828 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 36518 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 36781 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 55175 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 9610 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 29865 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 28972 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 28936 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 27225 views
Actual
Fox News
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Cool, but almost no precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

On September 19, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness without precipitation, with the exception of light rain in some western regions. Air temperature will range from 18-23° in the south to 9-14° in the Carpathians, in Kyiv – 19-21°.

Cool, but almost no precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on Friday

On Friday, September 19, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, only light rain is possible in some western regions during the day.

The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the south and far west of the country is 18-23°, in Zakarpattia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions up to 25°; in the Carpathians 9-14°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Friday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 19-21°.

Aortic Dissection Awareness Day and Smiley Face Birthday: What else is celebrated on September 1919.09.25, 06:30 • 698 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine