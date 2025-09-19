Cool, but almost no precipitation: what weather to expect in Ukraine on Friday

On Friday, September 19, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, only light rain is possible in some western regions during the day.

The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the south and far west of the country is 18-23°, in Zakarpattia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions up to 25°; in the Carpathians 9-14° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Friday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 19-21°.

