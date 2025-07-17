Control must be combined with trust, and security must work for a common result: conclusions of the panel discussion at MHP Procurement Conference 2025 17 July 2025

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 10797 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 9826 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 14801 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
12:10 PM • 39231 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 40964 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 70800 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 337100 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 165080 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 163809 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118235 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 129632 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 243642 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102016 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 68280 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 36774 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 10795 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 22703 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 32213 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 244459 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 337100 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
United Kingdom
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 10595 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102760 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 200368 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 217705 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 155367 views
Actual
The Times
Forbes
TikTok
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Control must be combined with trust, and security must work for a common result: conclusions of the panel discussion at MHP Procurement Conference 2025 17 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

On July 17, a panel discussion took place in Kyiv at the MHP Procurement Conference 2025, dedicated to the interaction of finance, security, and procurement. Participants discussed how control and trust work for a common result, strengthening the country's economy.

Control must be combined with trust, and security must work for a common result: conclusions of the panel discussion at MHP Procurement Conference 2025

Today, July 17, a panel discussion was held in Kyiv at the MHP Procurement Conference 2025 "Interaction of Finance, Security, and Procurement: Balancing Control and Flexibility," UNN reports.

Details

The goal of the conference is to increase the efficiency of procurement throughout the country. And as a result, to strengthen the economy of our state.

The conversation was moderated by Yaroslav Zubchenko, Head of Operational Procurement at MHP, who emphasized the importance of negotiation skills for a modern procurement specialist. According to him, today this role requires not only technical training but also initiative, the ability to work in a team, and a constant desire for development.

The discussion participants agreed that an effective procurement function today is the result of systemic interaction with other areas. Control must be combined with trust, and security must work for a common result together with procurement.

Serhiy Sestrynsʹkyy (INTECH) shared his experience of transforming interaction with the security service, updating policies and category strategies, which allowed speeding up processes and increasing the level of transparency.

Volodymyr Sereda (UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group) emphasized the importance of constructive relationships between different teams. Control and transparency are not the opposite of flexibility if there is dialogue.

Goshgar Hasanov (VF Ukraine) stressed that risks will always exist, but long-term partnerships help reduce uncertainty. Especially when the KPIs of the customer and supplier coincide – then everyone works for a common result.

Daria Buina (Aurora) shared her experience of how the company implemented cooperation with security at all stages: from planning tenders to market analysis, which allows procurement specialists to make informed decisions in a timely manner.

The discussion participants came to a common conclusion that a balance between control and flexibility is possible only when each party – procurement, security, finance – understands the common goal, supports other teams, and acts as part of a single system.

Reference

The organizer of the MHP Procurement Conference 2025 is MHP, an international company in the food and agritech sector.

It has production facilities in Ukraine and Southeast Europe.

MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It unites over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to over 80 countries worldwide. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the largest investors in the country by Forbes and NV publications.

MHP is a leader in chicken production in Europe and is among the top 10 global chicken producers according to the WattPoultry ranking.

The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "M'yasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
London Stock Exchange
Yuriy Kosiuk
Forbes
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9