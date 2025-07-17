Control must be combined with trust, and security must work for a common result: conclusions of the panel discussion at MHP Procurement Conference 2025 17 July 2025

Today, July 17, a panel discussion was held in Kyiv at the MHP Procurement Conference 2025 "Interaction of Finance, Security, and Procurement: Balancing Control and Flexibility," UNN reports.

The goal of the conference is to increase the efficiency of procurement throughout the country. And as a result, to strengthen the economy of our state.

The conversation was moderated by Yaroslav Zubchenko, Head of Operational Procurement at MHP, who emphasized the importance of negotiation skills for a modern procurement specialist. According to him, today this role requires not only technical training but also initiative, the ability to work in a team, and a constant desire for development.

The discussion participants agreed that an effective procurement function today is the result of systemic interaction with other areas. Control must be combined with trust, and security must work for a common result together with procurement.

Serhiy Sestrynsʹkyy (INTECH) shared his experience of transforming interaction with the security service, updating policies and category strategies, which allowed speeding up processes and increasing the level of transparency.

Volodymyr Sereda (UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group) emphasized the importance of constructive relationships between different teams. Control and transparency are not the opposite of flexibility if there is dialogue.

Goshgar Hasanov (VF Ukraine) stressed that risks will always exist, but long-term partnerships help reduce uncertainty. Especially when the KPIs of the customer and supplier coincide – then everyone works for a common result.

Daria Buina (Aurora) shared her experience of how the company implemented cooperation with security at all stages: from planning tenders to market analysis, which allows procurement specialists to make informed decisions in a timely manner.

The discussion participants came to a common conclusion that a balance between control and flexibility is possible only when each party – procurement, security, finance – understands the common goal, supports other teams, and acts as part of a single system.

Reference

The organizer of the MHP Procurement Conference 2025 is MHP, an international company in the food and agritech sector.

It has production facilities in Ukraine and Southeast Europe.

MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It unites over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports products to over 80 countries worldwide. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is one of the largest taxpayers in the agricultural sector; in 2024, MHP was recognized as one of the largest investors in the country by Forbes and NV publications.

MHP is a leader in chicken production in Europe and is among the top 10 global chicken producers according to the WattPoultry ranking.

The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "M'yasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, the company supports Ukrainians, develops communities, and preserves Ukrainian culture. For individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, and their families, it implements the "MHP Poruch" program.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.