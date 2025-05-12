Contains many foreign components: GUR revealed details of the new Russian cruise missile S8000 "Banderol"

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published technical details of the new Russian cruise missile S8000 "Banderol". This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Technical information is published on the War&Sanctions portal in the "Components in Weapons" section. According to intelligence data, the developer of the missile is the sanctioned Russian enterprise "Kronshtadt". Its main carrier is the Orion UAV manufactured by the same company.

The "Banderol" missile is capable of making turns with a smaller radius than typical Russian-made cruise missiles (Kh-101, 3M-14, 9M727, Kh-69). At the same time, it maintains the characteristic flight path of a cruise missile.

The missile is also equipped with a warhead weighing up to 150 kg; it is capable of covering a distance of up to 500 km at a speed of 500 km/h. Aviation kerosene is used as fuel.

Ukrainian intelligence has recorded the use of foreign components, in particular:

Swiwin SW800Pro jet engine (China) – an engine for aircraft modeling, which is sold even through online platforms (estimated cost on AliExpress – $16,000);

RFD900x telemetry module of Australian manufacture or its Chinese copy;

inertial navigation system, probably of Chinese origin;

Murata batteries (Japan);

Dynamixel MX-64AR servomotors (Robotis, South Korea);

Jamming-protected CRP antenna Kometa-M8 (rf,"vniir-progress") – also used in "geraniums", UMPC, UMPB;

almost two dozen microchips from American, Chinese, Swiss, Japanese and South Korean manufacturers.

Most of the foreign electronic component base for this missile comes through the "Chip and Dip" network – one of the largest Russian electronics distributors.

In total, more than 20 key components of the S8000 missile have been identified, as well as about 30 enterprises involved in its production or supply.

Recently, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published information about 243 enterprises of the Rostec corporation that supply weapons to the Russian army. This will help to complicate supply chains and reduce the production of equipment.