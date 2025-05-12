Contains many foreign components: GUR revealed details of the new Russian cruise missile S8000 "Banderol"

$41.550.04
Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative
Exclusive
06:50 AM • 6654 views

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 11981 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 21391 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 20608 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 39236 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 64317 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 82056 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 97254 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 84168 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108122 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

May 11, 09:39 PM • 17245 views

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 20989 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 16651 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

01:19 AM • 17792 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 13177 views
Publications

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 5060 views

Exclusive

05:40 AM • 21391 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 60984 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 168646 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 178046 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 2568 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 18913 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 27084 views

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108122 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 56575 views
Contains many foreign components: GUR revealed details of the new Russian cruise missile S8000 "Banderol"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3514 views

GUR обнародовало технічні деталі нової російської крилатої ракети S8000 "Бандероль", розробленої підсанкційним підприємством "Кронштадт". Ракета здатна долати 500 км зі швидкістю 500 км/год.

Contains many foreign components: GUR revealed details of the new Russian cruise missile S8000 "Banderol"

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published technical details of the new Russian cruise missile S8000 "Banderol". This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Technical information is published on the War&Sanctions portal in the "Components in Weapons" section. According to intelligence data, the developer of the missile is the sanctioned Russian enterprise "Kronshtadt". Its main carrier is the Orion UAV manufactured by the same company.

The "Banderol" missile is capable of making turns with a smaller radius than typical Russian-made cruise missiles (Kh-101, 3M-14, 9M727, Kh-69). At the same time, it maintains the characteristic flight path of a cruise missile.

The missile is also equipped with a warhead weighing up to 150 kg; it is capable of covering a distance of up to 500 km at a speed of 500 km/h. Aviation kerosene is used as fuel.

Ukrainian intelligence has recorded the use of foreign components, in particular:

  • Swiwin SW800Pro jet engine (China) – an engine for aircraft modeling, which is sold even through online platforms (estimated cost on AliExpress – $16,000);
    • RFD900x telemetry module of Australian manufacture or its Chinese copy;
      • inertial navigation system, probably of Chinese origin;
        • Murata batteries (Japan);
          • Dynamixel MX-64AR servomotors (Robotis, South Korea);
            • Jamming-protected CRP antenna Kometa-M8 (rf,"vniir-progress") – also used in "geraniums", UMPC, UMPB;
              • almost two dozen microchips from American, Chinese, Swiss, Japanese and South Korean manufacturers.

                Most of the foreign electronic component base for this missile comes through the "Chip and Dip" network – one of the largest Russian electronics distributors.

                In total, more than 20 key components of the S8000 missile have been identified, as well as about 30 enterprises involved in its production or supply.

                Let's remind

                Recently, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published information about 243 enterprises of the Rostec corporation that supply weapons to the Russian army. This will help to complicate supply chains and reduce the production of equipment.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                WarTechnologies
