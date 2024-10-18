Construction of the road from the Russian border to Crimea slows down the movement along the land corridor - Andriushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers are building a road from the Russian border to Crimea through Mariupol, which makes it difficult to move along the land corridor. In 1.5 years, only 10 km out of 60 km have been built.
The road that the occupiers are building from the Russian border to Crimea through Mariupol slows down the movement along the land corridor to the occupied peninsula, including for the Russian occupiers. So far, the Russians have built 10 km of the road in 1.5 years, but the road is still unable to fulfill its functions because it “bumps into” Mariupol. This was stated by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
1.5 years ago, they started building a section of the road. I want to emphasize that this is not a construction, but an extension of the existing road section that is functioning today. Fortunately, this construction is slowing down the movement along the land corridor to Crimea for military logistics. It complicates it quite significantly. They have announced a section of the road that they have started repairing from Mariupol to the border with Russia through Novoazovsk, which is about 60 kilometers. Yesterday they opened the first 10 km in 1.5 years
He noted that despite the expansion of the highway, the road is still unable to fully fulfill its functions, as it runs into Mariupol.
“Mariupol itself slows down this traffic. These are hours that are lost in traffic jams and actually hinder fast movement,” Andriushchenko added.
Recall
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the occupiers reopened the railway station after it was completely destroyed, which may allow the Russians to shorten the logistics route by almost 300 km.