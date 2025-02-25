Consequences of shelling in Kramatorsk: number of casualties increased to 14, including four children

As a result of the Russian attack, the number of wounded in Kramatorsk increased to 14, including 4 children, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

Donetsk region. One person killed, 14 others wounded, including 4 children - preliminary results of Russian shelling of Kramatorsk - the statement said.

According to law enforcement officials, during the day, Russians attacked the private sector of the city. At least 17 private houses were damaged. The rescue operation is underway. The necessary specialized services are working at the scene.

Accurate information on the number of casualties and destruction is being updated.

As reported by UNN, at least one person was killed and another wounded in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk on February 25. All the circumstances of the attack and the exact number of victims are currently being established.