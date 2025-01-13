Consequences of shelling in Chasovyi Yar: two civilians killed

Two civilians were killed in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region as a result of another artillery strike. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, the victims of this attack were elderly women, aged 60 and 66.

Shelling in the region continues, creating a constant danger for the local population.

The authorities are urging people to leave the dangerous areas to avoid tragedies and save lives.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Donetsk region withstood 15 attacks over the past day, which damaged a school, houses, a business and wounded one person. Occupants shelled several settlements with artillery and rockets

