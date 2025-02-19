Consequences of Russia's attack on Odesa: Zelensky says 80 thousand people are still without electricity and heat
Kyiv • UNN
Repairs continue in Odesa after a Russian strike. More than 80,000 residents remain without electricity and heating, President Zelensky said.
Repairs are underway in Odesa after the Russian strike, and more than 80,000 people are still without electricity and the same number without heat. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.
...repair work is still underway in Odesa after the Russian strike: more than 80 thousand people are still without electricity and the same number without heat
He assured that "we are doing everything to restore normalcy, and it will happen."
On the evening of February 19, Russia attacked Odesa again with drones.