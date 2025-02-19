Consequences of Russia's attack on Odesa: Zelensky says 80 thousand people are still without electricity and heat

Repairs are underway in Odesa after the Russian strike, and more than 80,000 people are still without electricity and the same number without heat. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.

...repair work is still underway in Odesa after the Russian strike: more than 80 thousand people are still without electricity and the same number without heat - Zelensky said.

He assured that "we are doing everything to restore normalcy, and it will happen."

Up to 80 thousand people without heat and hundreds of houses without electricity after Russian attack on Odesa

Add

On the evening of February 19, Russia attacked Odesa again with drones.