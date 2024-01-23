Consequences of russian strike in Kyiv region: number of victims increased to four

The number of victims of the morning rocket attack in Kyiv region has increased to four. This was stated by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Command, UNN reports .

Details

Unfortunately, the number of victims increased to 4. One victim with polytrauma and fractures was hospitalized at the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital. One person was poisoned by combustion products, and two others refused hospitalization. Help was provided on the spot - summarized the head of KOVA.

In addition, 3 multi-storey buildings, outbuildings, 21 cars, and a cafe were damaged.

The fragments of Russian missiles were also found on the territory of two educational institutions. Windows in one of the lyceums were damaged.

Kravchenko emphasizes that all facts of terrorist shelling are recorded by law enforcement agencies

Addendum

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in the capital as a result of the morning Russian missile strike.

According to the State Emergency Service, 22 people were injured, including 4 children, and 12 people were hospitalized. Another 55 people were evacuated and rescued by the SES.

In addition, psychologists provided support to about 80 people.

Recall

Defense forces shot down 15 of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during another attack by Russian troops in Ukraine , destroying 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by Russian troops.