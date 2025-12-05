$42.180.02
Confession of the Singing Rector: Poplavsky presented a book

Kyiv • UNN

 262 views

The singing rector presented the book "Universities" by Mykhailo Poplavsky at the Kyiv University of Culture.

Confession of the Singing Rector: Poplavsky presented a book

The singing rector presented Mykhailo Poplavskyi's book "Universities" at the Kyiv University of Culture. He announced the event on his Instagram page.

The presentation was attended by students and faculty, after which the author held an autograph session and presented the new book to those present.

"Universities" is a narrative in which each episode from Poplavskyi's life becomes a basis for reflection on how past events shaped his character, values, and life path. The past in this story is not just recalled – it is comprehended and transformed into important author's conclusions.

The annotation states that the book is a sincere confession of a person who has come a long way from a village boy from Mecheslavka to a "singing rector" and a successful leader of the Ukrainian educational industry. The reader will learn about childhood adventures, grandfather's teachings, youth in the capital, first steps in the cultural and educational sphere, the formation of a creative personality, and the birth of the Poplavskyi phenomenon – a rector, patron, artist, businessman, politician, media personality, and mentor for thousands of students.

"This is a book about defeats and victories, creative decisions and management battles, PR technologies and large-scale national projects that united the country under the slogan: "Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together!" Each chapter is a separate "university" of life. I am grateful to fate for giving me such a thorny, difficult, and very bright path. I have received more from life than I dreamed of," Mykhailo Poplavskyi noted during the presentation.

The author emphasized that the publication teaches strategic thinking, implementing ideas, remembering one's roots, and being proud of Ukrainian identity. The book contains recipes for success in business, secrets of brand creation, family stories, and a modern view of the world of media and social networks.

Poplavskyi also stressed that the most successful project of his life is the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts: "A teacher is strong through his students. I believe that they will continue national projects and popularize everything Ukrainian. A grand vision is worthless without great people. I hope that the book "UNIVERSITIES" by MYKHAILO POPLAVSKYI," which will long outlive its founder, will become a guide in difficult life situations for both students and the future rector of the creative, bohemian University of Culture."

Lilia Podolyak

