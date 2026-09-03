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Condition for receiving the third €1.45 billion tranche of aid — the Cabinet submitted four draft laws to Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

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The Cabinet approved four draft laws to fulfill its obligations to the EU and the IMF. They concern VAT, transfer pricing, capital markets, and the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Condition for receiving the third €1.45 billion tranche of aid — the Cabinet submitted four draft laws to Parliament

Today, the Government approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada four bills necessary to fulfill international obligations and attract external financing. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this is part of Ukraine’s commitments to the EU and the IMF and a condition for receiving the third tranche of €1.45 billion in macro-financial assistance, UNN reports.

First. This involves simplifying VAT administration for individual entrepreneurs. The threshold for unscheduled inspections concerning budgetary VAT refunds and negative VAT values will also be raised from UAH 100,000 to UAH 1 million.  Second. We are bringing transfer pricing rules into line with OECD and EU standards. Third. For capital markets, we propose merging key institutions into a holding structure and providing for the involvement of an international strategic investor through an open competition. Fourth. This concerns increasing the efficiency of the High Anti-Corruption Court by introducing single-judge consideration of civil cases concerning the recognition of assets as unjustified and their recovery for the benefit of the state, as well as administrative cases concerning the imposition of sanctions 

- Koretskyi said.

He stressed that the receipt by the budget of a significant portion of the $29.5 billion from international partners depends on the joint effective work of the Government and Parliament. 

We count on the Verkhovna Rada’s support for the government bills necessary to ensure the state’s financial stability and meet defense needs 

- Koretskyi concluded.

Ukraine’s next IMF tranche under threat – Pidlasa names the reasons02.09.26, 15:59 • 3868 views

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized lawmakers over three laws that failed in the Rada and could have brought Ukraine more than $4 billion. He urged the elected representatives to think about elections after the war and vote for decisions worth $30 billion.

Context

Ukraine continues to implement its cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund, on which not only direct IMF financing depends, but also part of the macro-financial assistance from other international partners, in particular the European Union.

To pass the next review of the program, Ukraine must fulfill the agreed structural benchmarks and other commitments. Some of them require decisions by the Verkhovna Rada, the government, or individual state bodies. Failure to meet these conditions within the established deadlines may postpone subsequent disbursements and affect the amount of external financing for the state budget.

Antonina Tumanova

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