Concorde Capital founder Mazepa involved in a road accident: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

On February 9, a Mercedes-Benz driver hit a pedestrian on the Kyiv-Chop highway in Zhytomyr region. The victim died on the way to the hospital, police are investigating the circumstances.

Concorde Capital founder Mazepa involved in a road accident: details

A road accident occurred on the Zhytomyr highway, police are establishing the circumstances, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the accident occurred on February 9, around 7:30 PM, on the 204th kilometer of the Kyiv-Chop highway, near the village of Kamianyi Maidan, Zviahel district.

"It was preliminarily established that the driver of a Mercedes-Benz car, a 49-year-old Kyiv resident, was driving in the direction of Zhytomyr. On an unlit section of the road, he hit a 60-year-old resident of the community who was crossing the roadway. Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, the pedestrian died on the way to the hospital," the police stated.

"According to the results of the preliminary examination, the car driver was sober," the police reported.

As noted, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.

Ihor Mazepa, the founder of the investment company Concorde Capital, also reported on the accident on the Zhytomyr highway.

"Unfortunately, I am forced to report a road traffic accident in which I was involved. On February 9, returning to Kyiv, I was in an accident on the Zhytomyr highway involving a third party. The circumstances of the accident will be provided later. To prevent possible insinuations, I report that I was not tired, did not consume any prohibited substances for drivers, which was confirmed by a medical examination on the spot, and did not violate any traffic rules. I am cooperating with the investigation. All details will be provided a little later," wrote Ihor Mazepa on Facebook.

