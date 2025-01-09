Complaints about violations of language legislation in 2024 decreased by more than a third

Last year , the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language received 2,314 appeals from citizens about violations of the Law of Ukraine “On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language.

2,314 appeals from citizens about violations of the language law in 2024 are 37% less than in 2023, language ombudsman Taras Kremin said . The decrease in the number of appeals does not indicate a decrease in citizens' attention to language rights, but a gradual improvement in the language situation in Ukraine.

The violations identified were related to the following:

absence of the Ukrainian version of online stores and websites - 671;

service - 367;

languages of outdoor advertising and signage - 325;

education sector - 165;

information about goods and services - 131;

healthcare - 109;

media sphere - 91.

Most reports of violations of the state language law were received in cities and regions of Ukraine:

Kyiv: 902 messages:

Odesa region: 429,

Kharkivskaya: 191,

Dnepropetrovsk: 177,

Kievskaya: 96,

Zaporozhskaya: 50,

Nikolaevskaya: 44,

Poltavskaya: 36,

Lvov: 34,

Chernihivskaya: 30,

Zhytomyrska: 29

