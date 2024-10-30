Committed war crimes in Kyiv region: guerrillas collected data on the Buryat brigade of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
Guerrillas infiltrated the command post of the 37th Brigade of the Russian Federation in Donetsk region. The movement's agent collected data on the personnel and equipment of the motorized rifle brigade.
The guerrillas have collected a significant amount of data on the personnel, equipment and warehouses of the 37th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, responsible for war crimes in Kyiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the ATES guerrilla movement.
An agent of our movement from among the Russian military managed to infiltrate one of the command posts of the 37th separate Guards motorized rifle brigade in the Donetsk region. Many officers are concentrated at this command post, organizing the control of the battle in one of the areas in the Donetsk region
The agent of the movement reportedly managed to collect a significant amount of data on the location of enemy personnel, equipment and warehouses, some of which have already been successfully destroyed. This weakened the ability of the occupation forces to conduct offensive operations on one of the directions.
This formation is part of the Vostok military grouping, which is currently conducting an active offensive in southeastern Ukraine. It was this Buryat brigade that committed many war crimes in the Kyiv region. Thanks to our work, they were punished for it many times over
It is noted that the guerrillas have already passed the information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
