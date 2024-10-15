Russia is forming a “special Buryat battalion” manned by DPRK citizens - sources
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is creating a “special Buryat battalion” of up to 3,000 North Korean citizens. This is happening against the backdrop of the ratification of the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and the DPRK.
Russia is forming a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by North Korean citizens. The estimated number of personnel is up to three thousand people. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.
UNN's interlocutor said that a so-called "special Buryat battalion" is being formed on the basis of the 11th Separate Special Forces Brigade of the Russian occupation army, which is staffed by DPRK citizens.
The estimated number of personnel is up to three thousand.
The process of providing the battalion with weapons is underway. It is likely to be deployed near Kursk and Sudzha
Addendum
On Monday, October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma a bill on ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and the DPRK.
The Center for Countering Disinformation under the NSDC reported that the ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and the DPRK, which was introduced to the State Duma by dictator Vladimir Putin the day before, de facto means the creation of a military alliance. This will allow Russia to simplify the supply of North Korean weapons and do it openly.
