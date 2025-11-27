Committed sexual and physical violence against civilian women during the occupation in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions: identities of Russian military personnel established

Prosecutors have documented new war crimes committed by Russian military personnel in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions: the victims are civilian women who suffered sexual and physical violence during the occupation. One of the servicemen has been notified of suspicion, and an indictment against another has been sent to court. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General have documented new war crimes committed by Russian military personnel. One of them has been notified of suspicion, and an indictment against another has been sent to court. The actions of both are qualified under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the report says.

Kharkiv region

During the occupation, a serviceman of the 202nd rifle regiment of the Russian Federation stopped a 19-year-old girl at a checkpoint, took her to the district police department, and locked her in a cell.

Taking advantage of her defenseless state, he led her to another room and raped her.

The investigation has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court.

Kyiv region

Another serviceman of the medical company of the 37th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, while intoxicated, broke into the house of a 62-year-old woman. He harassed her, tried to drag her into the bedroom by force, and kicked her in the stomach. Further violence was stopped by another Russian serviceman. He has been notified of suspicion.

The Russian Federation systematically commits crimes against civilians. Every identified war criminal will be brought to justice. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutor General: Russia killed 661 children during the war, committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against minors