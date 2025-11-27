Committed sexual and physical violence against civilian women during the occupation in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions: identities of Russian military personnel established

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
08:20 AM • 3000 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 11000 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 9722 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 31525 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 32589 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 65746 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 33242 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31324 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21643 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 13337 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
98%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?November 27, 12:04 AM • 8486 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigationNovember 27, 01:14 AM • 19358 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 19542 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 12671 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 19642 views
Publications
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 1454 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 10985 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 32047 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 65734 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 36504 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Xi Jinping
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Geneva
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 4324 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 40004 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 74101 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 90280 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 90002 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Committed sexual and physical violence against civilian women during the occupation in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions: identities of Russian military personnel established

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

Prosecutors documented new war crimes committed by Russian military personnel in the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions. The victims were civilian women who suffered sexual and physical violence during the occupation.

Committed sexual and physical violence against civilian women during the occupation in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions: identities of Russian military personnel established

Prosecutors have documented new war crimes committed by Russian military personnel in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions: the victims are civilian women who suffered sexual and physical violence during the occupation. One of the servicemen has been notified of suspicion, and an indictment against another has been sent to court. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General have documented new war crimes committed by Russian military personnel. One of them has been notified of suspicion, and an indictment against another has been sent to court. The actions of both are qualified under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the report says.

Kharkiv region

During the occupation, a serviceman of the 202nd rifle regiment of the Russian Federation stopped a 19-year-old girl at a checkpoint, took her to the district police department, and locked her in a cell.

Taking advantage of her defenseless state, he led her to another room and raped her.

The investigation has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court.

Kyiv region

Another serviceman of the medical company of the 37th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, while intoxicated, broke into the house of a 62-year-old woman. He harassed her, tried to drag her into the bedroom by force, and kicked her in the stomach. Further violence was stopped by another Russian serviceman. He has been notified of suspicion.

The Russian Federation systematically commits crimes against civilians. Every identified war criminal will be brought to justice.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutor General: Russia killed 661 children during the war, committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against minors27.10.25, 15:39 • 3812 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine