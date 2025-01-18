Commander of the volunteer 48th Separate Special Forces Brigade Lenur Islyamov dismissed from his post

Lenur Islyamov, the commander of the volunteer 48th separate assault battalion named after Noman Chelebidzhikhan, has been dismissed from his post. This was reported by the 48th Separate Assault Battalion named after Noman Chelebidzhikhan, UNN reports.

Details

This information was made public in an appeal by the battalion's soldiers, in which they demand that no decisions be made that could jeopardize the effectiveness of their unit. The soldiers note that their previous commander, Lenur Islyamov, was a key figure in the creation of the battalion, which included mostly volunteers from the temporarily occupied territories. Thanks to his determination and cohesion, the unit became a symbol of the will to fight for the liberation of the occupied lands.

Therefore, the soldiers emphasize the need to maintain the combat capability of the battalion, which has proven its ability to perform the most difficult combat missions since its creation.

According to the military, replacing the commander at the time of active hostilities can undermine trust and demoralize the soldiers. They call on the command to make a balanced decision that will not jeopardize the battalion's achievements or destroy it.

