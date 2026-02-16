$42.990.00
Comet Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresak changed its rotation direction and may cease to exist in 25 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Comet 41P/TGK stopped and began rotating in the opposite direction, threatening its integrity. Due to chaotic changes in its rotation speed, it may break apart within 25 years.

Comet Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresak changed its rotation direction and may cease to exist in 25 years

A new analysis of data from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed unusual behavior of comet 41P/TGK, which belongs to the Jupiter family. Astronomer David Jewitt from the University of California discovered that the celestial body not only slowed down after passing perihelion but completely stopped and began to rotate in the opposite direction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During its approach to the Sun in 2017, the comet's rotation period initially increased from 20 to 53 hours due to the reactive forces of gas escaping from its surface. However, observations in December of the same year recorded an unexpected acceleration to 14.4 hours in the reverse direction. Scientists explain this "dramatic" change by the extremely small size of its nucleus – only 500 meters in diameter – which makes it very sensitive to matter ejections.

The extraterrestrial legendary "Wow!" signal has become even more mysterious: new data confirmed its record-breaking power12.01.26, 04:31 • 5985 views

The rotational changes in TGK are a simple consequence of its small size, rather than gas emissions that are unusual in magnitude or angular structure

– explains study author David Jewitt.

Risk of disintegration and the future of the celestial body

Such chaotic changes in rotation speed create enormous stress that threatens the object's integrity. According to calculations, although the comet's orbital stability is estimated for another 10,000 years, due to its unstable spin, it could literally break into pieces due to rotational disintegration within the next 25 years.

Scientists hope to get more answers during the comet's next return to perihelion, which will occur in 2028. This will allow them to test hypotheses about whether the comet has always been so active, or if it is a remnant of a much larger celestial body that is gradually disintegrating under the influence of solar heat.

Halley's Comet was discovered earlier than previously thought - study11.02.26, 12:24 • 3230 views

Stepan Haftko

