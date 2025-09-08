In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, thousands of people remain without electricity due to network overload and a shortage of energy workers. In the east of the country, residents experience problems with water supply due to destroyed infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

In hot weather, energy networks in the occupied territories of Kherson region cannot withstand the load, and the lack of qualified workers only worsens the situation. In eastern Ukraine, thousands of residents remain without water due to a water pipeline damaged by the occupiers and the refusal of the occupation administration to restore it.

In the east of the country, days without water due to a water pipeline destroyed by the occupiers and their refusal to build a new one. In winter, the region is also threatened with a heating collapse. - the post says.

According to experts, the Kremlin concentrates resources only on the needs of the army and occupation administrations, neglecting the humanitarian needs of the population.

Recently, the CNS reported that Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are massively seizing television antennas so that Ukrainians lose contact with their homeland. Instead, the occupiers issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.

Occupiers legalize looting: seized property will go to "big business" - CNS