Collapse and humanitarian crisis: massive problems with electricity and water supply in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region

September 7, 04:45 PM
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Publications
Exclusives
The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade spoke about the TCC's "tariffs" in Kyiv and "paid" mobilization to a chosen unit
September 7, 01:33 PM
Macron reacted to today's Russian attack on Ukraine
September 7, 01:58 PM
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime
September 7, 02:10 PM
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support
September 7, 02:53 PM
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih
September 7, 04:35 PM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 6, 06:10 AM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
September 5, 12:22 PM
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
September 5, 07:47 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Kremenchuk
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
September 7, 08:47 AM
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
September 6, 06:22 PM
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
September 4, 10:35 AM
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
September 4, 09:16 AM
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
September 4, 07:43 AM
Shahed-136
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Collapse and humanitarian crisis: massive problems with electricity and water supply in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

In the occupied territories of Kherson region, thousands of people remain without electricity due to network overload and a shortage of power engineers. In the east of the country, residents are experiencing problems with water supply due to destroyed infrastructure.

Collapse and humanitarian crisis: massive problems with electricity and water supply in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, thousands of people remain without electricity due to network overload and a shortage of energy workers. In the east of the country, residents experience problems with water supply due to destroyed infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

Details

In hot weather, energy networks in the occupied territories of Kherson region cannot withstand the load, and the lack of qualified workers only worsens the situation. In eastern Ukraine, thousands of residents remain without water due to a water pipeline damaged by the occupiers and the refusal of the occupation administration to restore it.

In the east of the country, days without water due to a water pipeline destroyed by the occupiers and their refusal to build a new one. In winter, the region is also threatened with a heating collapse.

- the post says.

According to experts, the Kremlin concentrates resources only on the needs of the army and occupation administrations, neglecting the humanitarian needs of the population.

Recall

Recently, the CNS reported that Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are massively seizing television antennas so that Ukrainians lose contact with their homeland. Instead, the occupiers issue a "Russian world" kit with access only to propaganda channels.

Occupiers legalize looting: seized property will go to "big business" - CNS28.08.25, 00:59 • 4793 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Fake news
Electricity
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine