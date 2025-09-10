Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced that the global "Music Of The Spheres" tour will continue into 2027, adding that there are still 138 concerts ahead, writes NME, reports UNN.

Details

The band's global tour began in March 2022 and last year became the highest-grossing rock tour of all time. It grossed over $1 billion, becoming only the second tour in history to reach that level. This year, Chris Martin and his band have only one concert left.

However, during the penultimate concert at Wembley Stadium last Saturday (September 6), the frontman announced that the "Music Of The Spheres" tour is far from over.

There are still 138 concerts left on this tour. We'll have a break soon, and we'll announce shows for 2027 soon. But this year we only have two left, and then we're going to do this really special thing that we've been doing for years, and it's really cool. But shhh! - he told the audience.

Release of Coldplay's latest studio album

In an interview with NME regarding the release of Coldplay's tenth and final studio album "Moon Music" in 2024, the singer spoke about his intention to complete 12 albums.

Yes, it's definitely 12 albums, but we'll be out a little later than 2025 - he explained.

This coincides with the band's return to touring in 2027 and suggests that their next album may be released that same year or in 2026.

Martin told NME that "album number 11" would be "a musical." However, he noted that this album "might have to be released after the 12th album because of how long it takes to make musicals."

Martin confirmed that the idea of releasing 12 albums is "quite real," but emphasized that this does not mean that Coldplay "will not tour or finish some compilation works, outtakes, or anything else."

Further activities of the band

In a comment for NME, he shared his vision for the band's next phase of activity: "Maybe it's not always about trying to be in stadiums, but you can do small things, trying to play strange songs. I think it would also be good to help younger artists a bit."

Concluding his thought, the frontman said: "It's like when someone becomes a football expert and stops trying to score goals."

