12:10 PM • 480 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 16220 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 29988 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 28308 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 21794 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 28022 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 20542 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 46887 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 93765 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 75218 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced the extension of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour until 2027, adding 138 new concerts. The tour, which began in 2022, has already grossed over $1 billion.

Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced that the global "Music Of The Spheres" tour will continue into 2027, adding that there are still 138 concerts ahead, writes NME, reports UNN.

Details

The band's global tour began in March 2022 and last year became the highest-grossing rock tour of all time. It grossed over $1 billion, becoming only the second tour in history to reach that level. This year, Chris Martin and his band have only one concert left.

However, during the penultimate concert at Wembley Stadium last Saturday (September 6), the frontman announced that the "Music Of The Spheres" tour is far from over.

There are still 138 concerts left on this tour. We'll have a break soon, and we'll announce shows for 2027 soon. But this year we only have two left, and then we're going to do this really special thing that we've been doing for years, and it's really cool. But shhh!

- he told the audience.

Release of Coldplay's latest studio album

In an interview with NME  regarding the release of Coldplay's tenth and final studio album "Moon Music" in 2024, the singer spoke about his intention to complete 12 albums.

Yes, it's definitely 12 albums, but we'll be out a little later than 2025

- he explained.

This coincides with the band's return to touring in 2027 and suggests that their next album may be released that same year or in 2026.

Martin told NME that "album number 11" would be "a musical." However, he noted that this album "might have to be released after the 12th album because of how long it takes to make musicals."

Martin confirmed that the idea of releasing 12 albums is "quite real," but emphasized that this does not mean that Coldplay "will not tour or finish some compilation works, outtakes, or anything else."

Further activities of the band

In a comment for NME, he shared his vision for the band's next phase of activity: "Maybe it's not always about trying to be in stadiums, but you can do small things, trying to play strange songs. I think it would also be good to help younger artists a bit."

Concluding his thought, the frontman said: "It's like when someone becomes a football expert and stops trying to score goals."

Coldplay warns fans about cameras after executive scandal21.07.25, 14:09 • 4127 views

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the WorldEvents
Chris Martin