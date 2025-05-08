Cold wave from the North: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

$41.450.15
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 4550 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 16943 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 32932 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 36513 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 52347 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 46024 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 50272 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44727 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41274 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 100279 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Rubrics
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The US is approaching the moment when it will have to make decisions regarding the war in Ukraine - Trump

May 7, 06:45 PM • 6306 views

In "Reserve+" the deferrals issued online were automatically extended.

May 7, 06:57 PM • 5170 views

Zuzana-2 howitzers, air defense missiles, and strike drones: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

May 7, 07:34 PM • 4196 views

Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

May 7, 09:38 PM • 4606 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

01:26 AM • 5130 views
Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 32932 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 100279 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 103918 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 97095 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 88120 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 32847 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 64702 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 114516 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 110596 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 121298 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Cold wave from the North: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

On May 8, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings, mostly without precipitation, except for the Carpathians and the southeast. A cold snap is coming from the north, with temperatures of 9-20°C.

Cold wave from the North: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

On Thursday, May 8, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, another wave of cold is coming to Ukraine from the northern directions, most noticeable in the northern and most western regions.

Most of the country's territory - without precipitation in a field of slightly increased pressure, only in the Carpathian region and in the southeast, at night and in the south of the country, atmospheric fronts will bring short-term rains

- the message says.

The Ukrhydrometeorological Center predicts that the wind will be mostly northerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the northern and most western regions is 9-14°C, in the rest of the territory 15-20°C.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 12-14°C.

World Ovarian Cancer Day, International Red Cross Day: what else is celebrated on May 808.05.25, 06:30 • 748 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
