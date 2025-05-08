Cold wave from the North: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

On Thursday, May 8, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, another wave of cold is coming to Ukraine from the northern directions, most noticeable in the northern and most western regions.

Most of the country's territory - without precipitation in a field of slightly increased pressure, only in the Carpathian region and in the southeast, at night and in the south of the country, atmospheric fronts will bring short-term rains - the message says.

The Ukrhydrometeorological Center predicts that the wind will be mostly northerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the northern and most western regions is 9-14°C, in the rest of the territory 15-20°C.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be 12-14°C.

