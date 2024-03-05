CNN: Pilot Teixeira pleads guilty to leaking US documents on Ukrainian counteroffensive

A US National Guard soldier accused of posting classified intelligence reports and other Pentagon documents, including a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on a social network has pleaded guilty. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Teixeira, 22, pleaded guilty to all six charges brought against him in connection with the Espionage Act.

According to the court documents, Teixeira agreed to be interviewed by representatives of the US intelligence community and the US Department of Defense, and to turn over all relevant documents in his possession or known to be in his possession.

According to journalists, prosecutors said they would demand that the judge sentence Teixeira to 200 months or more than 16 years in prison.

The recommended harsh sentence is far less than the potential decades-long prison sentence he could have faced had he not taken the deal the journalists noted.

The prosecutor's office reportedly promised not to bring additional charges against Teixeira under the Espionage Act.

Jack Teixeira will never know the secret information until the end of his life said Massachusetts District Attorney Josh Levy.

This admission of guilt entails responsibility and, to a certain extent, closes a chapter that has caused deep damage to the security of our country said Matt Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Department of Justice.

The article says that the final verdict will be handed down by a federal judge in September. The Massachusetts native has been in custody since his first arrest in April 2023.

According to journalists, the leaked document shocked the intelligence world when it first became known last year. As a result, it revealed flaws in the way the Pentagon protects its most important secrets.

AddendumAddendum

According to court documents, Teixeira ran a little-known chat room on the Discord platform called Thug Shaker Central, where participants posted memes and talked about guns and religion.

While working at a military base on Cape Cod, the defendant allegedly conducted an unauthorized search of government databases, despite repeated warnings from his superiors not to do so.

According to prosecutors, Teixeira first started posting messages containing classified information, and eventually published photos of documents marked as secret.

The documents contained a wide range of highly classified information, including data on wiretapping of key allies and adversaries, as well as harsh assessments of the state of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and more.

