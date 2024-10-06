ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 17134 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 90646 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159437 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133774 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140734 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137900 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178440 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104681 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual people
Actual places
Cloudy with rain: what weather is expected in Kyiv region on October 7

Cloudy with rain: what weather is expected in Kyiv region on October 7

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22706 views

On Monday, cloudy weather with clearing and rain is forecast in the Kyiv region. The temperature at night will be 7-12°, during the day 11-16°, in Kyiv at night about 10°, during the day 12-14°.

On Monday, October 7, Kyiv region is expected to be slightly cool and lightly raining. This was stated by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, UNN reports .

Details

Weather forecast for October 7 in Kyiv region: cloudy with clearings, moderate rain at night, light rain during the day. Temperature at night 7-12°, during the day 11-16°

- Forecasters say. 

In Kyiv, meanwhile , the temperature is expected to be around 10° at night and 12-14° during the day. 

Image

Hurricane Kirk is approaching Europe: Germany faces a powerful storm06.10.24, 15:12 • 20571 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyivKyiv region

