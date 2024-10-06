Cloudy with rain: what weather is expected in Kyiv region on October 7

On Monday, October 7, Kyiv region is expected to be slightly cool and lightly raining. This was stated by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, UNN reports .

Details

Weather forecast for October 7 in Kyiv region: cloudy with clearings, moderate rain at night, light rain during the day. Temperature at night 7-12°, during the day 11-16° - Forecasters say.

In Kyiv, meanwhile , the temperature is expected to be around 10° at night and 12-14° during the day.

