Cloudy with rain: what weather is expected in Kyiv region on October 7
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, cloudy weather with clearing and rain is forecast in the Kyiv region. The temperature at night will be 7-12°, during the day 11-16°, in Kyiv at night about 10°, during the day 12-14°.
On Monday, October 7, Kyiv region is expected to be slightly cool and lightly raining. This was stated by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, UNN reports .
Details
Weather forecast for October 7 in Kyiv region: cloudy with clearings, moderate rain at night, light rain during the day. Temperature at night 7-12°, during the day 11-16°
In Kyiv, meanwhile , the temperature is expected to be around 10° at night and 12-14° during the day.
