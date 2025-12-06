Cloudy with clearings and moderate wind: forecasters gave a forecast for December 7

$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address
December 6, 07:49 AM • 17398 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 19987 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions
December 5, 06:15 PM • 30568 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 41195 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
December 5, 02:41 PM • 32405 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
December 5, 11:17 AM • 59973 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 38247 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36737 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47218 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people wounded
Almost 1,200 occupiers and half a thousand UAVs: General Staff updated enemy losses
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Rafael Grossi
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Technology
Social network
Heating
Buk air defense system
The Diplomat

Cloudy with clearings and moderate wind: forecasters gave a forecast for December 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

On December 7, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings and moderate wind. Temperatures will range from light frost at night to above zero during the day, with no precipitation.

Cloudy with clearings and moderate wind: forecasters gave a forecast for December 7

Forecasters predict that on December 7, Ukraine will experience cloudy weather with clearings and moderate winds. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Southeasterly and easterly winds of 7–12 m/s are expected. In the south and southeast, gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are possible in places.

Temperatures will range from light frost to above zero. At night, temperatures are forecast to be from +2° to -3°. During the day, temperatures will be from +1° to +6°. In the south and Transcarpathia, it will be warmer: at night +1° to +6°, during the day +4° to +9°.

The synoptic situation is generally stable: no precipitation is expected, and the weather will remain cool with local wind gusts.

Recall

On Saturday, December 6, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness without precipitation. Air temperatures will reach +1..+6 degrees, in Transcarpathia, the south of Odesa region, and Crimea up to 6..11 degrees Celsius.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine