Cloudy with clearings and moderate wind: forecasters gave a forecast for December 7

Forecasters predict that on December 7, Ukraine will experience cloudy weather with clearings and moderate winds. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Southeasterly and easterly winds of 7–12 m/s are expected. In the south and southeast, gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are possible in places.

Temperatures will range from light frost to above zero. At night, temperatures are forecast to be from +2° to -3°. During the day, temperatures will be from +1° to +6°. In the south and Transcarpathia, it will be warmer: at night +1° to +6°, during the day +4° to +9°.

The synoptic situation is generally stable: no precipitation is expected, and the weather will remain cool with local wind gusts.

Recall

On Saturday, December 6, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness without precipitation. Air temperatures will reach +1..+6 degrees, in Transcarpathia, the south of Odesa region, and Crimea up to 6..11 degrees Celsius.