US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 32365 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 39906 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 53263 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 45544 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 42441 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 33991 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 28736 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24814 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 64093 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Cloudy and wet weather to cover Ukraine: forecast for Wednesday, December 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

On December 3, cloudy and wet weather is expected in Ukraine with rains in the north, center, and south. Air temperature will be +4+8 degrees Celsius, up to +12 in the south.

On Wednesday, December 3, cloudy and wet weather will prevail in Ukraine. This was reported on Telegram by forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

Rains will fall in the north, central regions, and south of Ukraine. It will also be cloudy in the west and east, but without precipitation.

Air temperature without changes, maximum +4+8, in the south +8+12 degrees. In Kyiv on December 3, occasional rain, +5+7 degrees during the day. Calendar winter has arrived, synoptic autumn continues

- Didenko stated.

Recall

Ukrainian border guards showed footage of real winter that came to Lviv region. There was up to half a meter of snow.

Border guards advised tourists during winter travels to choose only verified routes, as well as to observe the rules of stay in the border area and take into account weather conditions.

UNN also reported that on Tuesday, December 2, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

