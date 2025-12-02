Cloudy and wet weather to cover Ukraine: forecast for Wednesday, December 3

On Wednesday, December 3, cloudy and wet weather will prevail in Ukraine. This was reported on Telegram by forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

Rains will fall in the north, central regions, and south of Ukraine. It will also be cloudy in the west and east, but without precipitation.

Air temperature without changes, maximum +4+8, in the south +8+12 degrees. In Kyiv on December 3, occasional rain, +5+7 degrees during the day. Calendar winter has arrived, synoptic autumn continues - Didenko stated.

Recall

Ukrainian border guards showed footage of real winter that came to Lviv region. There was up to half a meter of snow.

Border guards advised tourists during winter travels to choose only verified routes, as well as to observe the rules of stay in the border area and take into account weather conditions.

UNN also reported that on Tuesday, December 2, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine.