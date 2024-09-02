Closed-door meeting with Syrsky held at the General Staff: details are out

The General Staff said that a closed meeting was held recently with the participation of Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrsky, where the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August were summarized, UNN reports.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have recently summarized the results of their activities in August this year using a closed video conferencing network," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the event focused on:

- changes in the operational environment;

- manning military units with trained and motivated personnel;

- comprehensive training of the newly created brigades and restoration of the existing ones;

- uninterrupted supply of combat units with the regular line of weapons and ammunition;

- prompt implementation of combat experience in the training system;

- identifying the main ways to solve a number of problematic issues.

Separately, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the need to increase the level of combat coordination of the formed military units and enhance the effectiveness of individual and collective training of personnel to perform combat missions, the General Staff added.

