Closed-door meeting with Syrsky held at the General Staff: details are out

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Closed-door meeting with Syrsky held at the General Staff: details are out

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100414 views

A closed-door meeting was held at the General Staff with the participation of Chief of Staff Syrsky. They discussed changes in the situation, troop manning, brigade training, provision of weapons and military equipment, and implementation of combat experience.

The General Staff said that a closed meeting was held recently with the participation of Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrsky, where the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August were summarized, UNN reports.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have recently summarized the results of their activities in August this year using a closed video conferencing network," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the event focused on:

- changes in the operational environment;

- manning military units with trained and motivated personnel;

- comprehensive training of the newly created brigades and restoration of the existing ones;

- uninterrupted supply of combat units with the regular line of weapons and ammunition;

- prompt implementation of combat experience in the training system;

- identifying the main ways to solve a number of problematic issues.

No Russian advance in Pokrovsk sector for two days - Zelensky02.09.24, 19:17 • 26208 views

Separately, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the need to increase the level of combat coordination of the formed military units and enhance the effectiveness of individual and collective training of personnel to perform combat missions, the General Staff added.

Plus 1350 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses02.09.24, 07:03 • 32608 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

