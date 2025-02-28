Clashes with Molotov cocktails occur at a peaceful rally in Greece
In Athens, during a peaceful rally to mark the anniversary of a railroad disaster, unidentified people attacked police with Molotov cocktails. The police used tear gas, and there were injuries among the protesters.
On February 28, a massive peaceful rally was held in the center of Athens to mark the second anniversary of the country's worst railroad disaster. A group of unidentified people began throwing Molotov cocktails at a special forces unit, and riots broke out. This was reported by the Kathimerini edition, UNN reports.
Details
The hooded attackers broke through the protesters and attacked the police, who responded with tear gas. The clash, initially confined to one corner of Constitution Square, spread to the central avenue and adjacent streets within minutes.
Several protesters on the square fainted, while others were treated at the scene or in the parliamentary hospital and nearby hospitals.
The rally, which was led by relatives of the 57 victims, was sparked by public outrage at the conservative government's inaction. Critics say that politicians should be held accountable for the failures that led to the disaster, but so far only railroad officials have been charged with crimes.
Help
The Tempi disaster on February 28, 2023, when a passenger train collided head-on with an oncoming freight train, was the worst rail accident in Greece. The fire from the collision resulted in dozens of injuries. The accident exposed the shortcomings of the country's transportation infrastructure.