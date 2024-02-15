Civilian objects damaged in Khmelnytskyi due to enemy attack - UIA

In Khmelnytsky region, civilian objects were damaged in an enemy attack this morning, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the enemy struck again at Ukraine. There are damages to civilian objects in Khmelnytskyi region. There is no information about the victims as of this time," the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

