Chinese PM speaks in Davos: says Beijing has proved itself "worthy of trust"

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 44704 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106574 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135166 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134273 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174386 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170914 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279863 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178126 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167111 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148780 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101903 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101560 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103521 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65433 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 36966 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 44704 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258461 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28241 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135166 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105509 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105532 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121715 views
Chinese PM speaks in Davos: says Beijing has proved itself "worthy of trust"

Chinese PM speaks in Davos: says Beijing has proved itself "worthy of trust"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21051 views

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, speaking at the WEF, called for global sincerity and trust, which he believes has been undermined recently. He listed five ways to rebuild trust, including strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination, enhancing industrialization for stable supply chains, and promoting scientific and technological cooperation for continuous innovation.

During a speech at the WEF in Davos, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said that China has proven to be "trustworthy" and called on countries "of all sides" to treat each other sincerely, UNN reports citing CNBC.

Details

According to him, trust between countries has contributed to globalization in recent decades. But he added that it has recently been "undermined.

Li suggested five ways to restore confidence, first and foremost by strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination. "In the face of global crises, fragmented and separate responses will only make the global economy even more fragile," he said.

He also called on countries to strengthen industrialization to "maintain stable and uninterrupted supply chains" and to cooperate in science and technology to keep innovations "flowing." "Green development and narrowing the gap between developed and developing countries were the last items on his list.

Li also said that technological innovation should not be used as a way to restrict or deter other countries.

"To maintain healthy competition and show the greatest vitality, the only way is to strengthen cooperation," Li said.

Li did not name any countries in his speech. Beijing has repeatedly asked Washington to lift restrictions on Chinese companies that prevent them from purchasing advanced technologies from American firms.

AddendumAddendum

Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip Davos this year. His American counterpart, Joe Biden, has also not attended the event since becoming president.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

