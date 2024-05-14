Chinese company ordered to sell property near US base with intercontinental missiles

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65538 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104271 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147314 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151627 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247937 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173599 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164955 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148252 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224541 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101362 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 37106 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 31670 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49326 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42440 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224541 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210759 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236573 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223467 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65538 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42440 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49326 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112407 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113339 views
Actual
Chinese company ordered to sell property near US base with intercontinental missiles

Chinese company ordered to sell property near US base with intercontinental missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16315 views

A Chinese cryptocurrency company has been ordered to sell real estate near a U.S. nuclear missile base for national security reasons.

A cryptocurrency company owned by citizens of the People's Republic of China, will have to sell real estate, which it acquired near the American base, where intercontinental missiles are located, writes UNN with reference to "Voice of America".

Details

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a special proclamation banning MineOne Cloud Computing Investment I L.P. from owning real estate and operating cryptocurrency mining facilities in close proximity to Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, home to part of the U.S. Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile arsenal.

The White House considers this a matter of national security. Because of concerns about possible espionage against the United States, the U.S. Treasury Department gave MineOne Partners Limited (the controlling stake in which belongs to Chinese citizens) and its partners 120 days to sell the property they had purchased near the U.S. Air Force base.

The move comes amid growing U.S. concerns about the national security risk posed by Chinese companies' purchases of U.S. property near important military installations in various states.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, "MineOne acquired the property in June 2022 and has been busy adapting it, for specialized cryptocurrency mining operations one mile from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, a strategic missile base and site for Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"The proximity of foreign-owned real estate to a strategic missile base - a key element of the U.S. nuclear triad - as well as the presence of specialized foreign-made equipment potentially facilitating surveillance and spying activities - poses a threat to U.S. national security," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

Supplement

In 2022, Reuters was telling us that the Biden administration was investigating Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei over concerns that U.S. cell towers equipped with its equipment could intercept sensitive information from military bases and missile silos, which Huawei could then transmit to China.

The MineOne Partners deal was reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an influential U.S. Treasury Department panel that scrutinizes investments from outside the U.S. for threats to the country's national security.

The 2018 Act expanded CFIUS's authority to review U.S. acquisitions, including real estate transactions made by foreign companies with non-controlling funds that could pose national security concerns.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising