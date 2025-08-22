The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated its "objective and fair position" on the "Ukrainian crisis" and its readiness to promote a political settlement of the war.

During the briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning answered journalists' questions regarding Beijing's positioning and attitude towards settling Russia's war in Ukraine.

China has always maintained an objective and fair position and has always been honest and straightforward regarding the crisis in Ukraine, which is obvious to all. China is ready to play a constructive role in this regard. - stated the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC.

On August 21, at a briefing, Zelensky stated that China, as one of the security guarantors, is not essential for Ukraine.

It should also be noted that during the briefing with the participation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry representative, Russian media representatives reminded:

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stated on August 20 that Russia supports providing strong security guarantees to Ukraine and agrees not to exclude UN Security Council members, including Western countries and China, from providing so-called guarantees.

In response to this thesis (along with mentioning President Zelensky's point of view), Mao Ning noted that "it is important to strive for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready for a bilateral meeting with Russia. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that it would be better to immediately hold a trilateral meeting with the participation of United States President Donald Trump.