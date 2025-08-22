China reaffirms its role in settling Russia's war in Ukraine and is ready to "facilitate" further

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 6478 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 7212 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 6668 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 8874 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11693 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 10387 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 16222 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 17926 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12581 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13451 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.9m/s
87%
740mm
Popular news
Shalimov Center performed a unique operation to treat liver cirrhosisVideoAugust 22, 07:37 AM • 4086 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideoAugust 22, 08:13 AM • 16036 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 13565 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 9436 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 3766 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 3796 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 6484 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 8876 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11695 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 16223 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Viktor Popov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo02:39 PM • 6660 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 3898 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 9590 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 13647 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 23747 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Euro
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Tesla Cybertruck

China reaffirms its role in settling Russia's war in Ukraine and is ready to "facilitate" further

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated its objective position on the "Ukrainian crisis," its readiness to promote a political settlement, and China's "constructive role" in the overall direction of resolving the war waged by Russia in Ukraine.

China reaffirms its role in settling Russia's war in Ukraine and is ready to "facilitate" further

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated its "objective and fair position" on the "Ukrainian crisis" and its readiness to promote a political settlement of the war.

Reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

Details

During the briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning answered journalists' questions regarding Beijing's positioning and attitude towards settling Russia's war in Ukraine.

China has always maintained an objective and fair position and has always been honest and straightforward regarding the crisis in Ukraine, which is obvious to all. China is ready to play a constructive role in this regard.

- stated the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC.

Addendum

On August 21, at a briefing, Zelensky stated that China, as one of the security guarantors, is not essential for Ukraine.

It should also be noted that during the briefing with the participation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry representative, Russian media representatives reminded:

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stated on August 20 that Russia supports providing strong security guarantees to Ukraine and agrees not to exclude UN Security Council members, including Western countries and China, from providing so-called guarantees.

In response to this thesis (along with mentioning President Zelensky's point of view), Mao Ning noted that "it is important to strive for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready for a bilateral meeting with Russia. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that it would be better to immediately hold a trilateral meeting with the participation of United States President Donald Trump.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Donald Trump
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine