China launches world's first subway train made of carbon fiber

China's first subway train made with carbon fiber composite materials has started operating in Qingdao, Shandong province. This is reported by Xinhua, UNN reports.

Details

The train is significantly lighter than traditional models due to the use of carbon fiber for the body and frame. This allowed to reduce their weight by 25% and 50% respectively, which resulted in an 11% lighter overall vehicle.

The energy efficiency of the CETROVO 1.0 is also impressive: a new design approach helps to reduce energy consumption by 7%, which contributes to a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. The train is expected to reduce emissions by 130 tons annually, making it an environmentally responsible choice.

The interior of the train also demonstrates the use of carbon fiber - from the stylish black seats to the ergonomic control panel. The design combines minimalism and advanced technology to create an atmosphere of the future.

An additional innovation was the SmartCare system created for maintenance. Through the use of digital twins, it provides real-time monitoring of the train's condition, automatic fault detection and optimization of repair processes. This significantly reduces the cost of transport maintenance and increases its reliability.

