“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137089 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121755 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129828 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165005 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109626 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159314 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104299 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113882 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
China launches world's first subway train made of carbon fiber

China launches world's first subway train made of carbon fiber

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36016 views

An innovative subway train CETROVO 1.0, made of carbon fiber composite materials, has been launched in Qingdao. The vehicle is 11% lighter than traditional models and consumes 7% less energy.

China's first subway train made with carbon fiber composite materials has started operating in Qingdao, Shandong province. This is reported by Xinhua, UNN reports.

Details

The train is significantly lighter than traditional models due to the use of carbon fiber for the body and frame. This allowed to reduce their weight by 25% and 50% respectively, which resulted in an 11% lighter overall vehicle. 

The energy efficiency of the CETROVO 1.0 is also impressive: a new design approach helps to reduce energy consumption by 7%, which contributes to a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. The train is expected to reduce emissions by 130 tons annually, making it an environmentally responsible choice. 

The interior of the train also demonstrates the use of carbon fiber - from the stylish black seats to the ergonomic control panel. The design combines minimalism and advanced technology to create an atmosphere of the future. 

An additional innovation was the SmartCare system created for maintenance. Through the use of digital twins, it provides real-time monitoring of the train's condition, automatic fault detection and optimization of repair processes. This significantly reduces the cost of transport maintenance and increases its reliability. 

The first test train ran on the renovated section of the Kyiv metro31.08.24, 03:51 • 35146 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldTechnologies
chinaChina

