The first test train ran on the renovated section of the Kyiv metro

On the night of August 30-31, the first test train ran along the renovated section between Lybidska and Demiivska metro stations. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

“The train also includes a special car that checks the new trackbed, in particular for compliance with the proper track width, indents and possible subsidence. It checks and tests the test train and safety systems at different speeds,” Klitschko said.

The mayor added that in order to launch the first test train, a set of preparatory works was carried out to connect the tunnel structures with the new part of the tunnel and the sections that were reinforced.

“In particular, we laid all the necessary power supply, signaling and communication cable networks. We also installed and connected the contact rail, which supplies power for train traffic. We also installed and set up train safety systems,” Vitali Klitschko said.

In the future, engineering and safety systems will be thoroughly checked at night before the full resumption of train traffic with passengers.

“We are working around the clock to resume train traffic in the coming weeks,” added the mayor of Kyiv.

As a reminder, repair work on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska subway line in Kyiv will be fully completed by September 10. In particular, train traffic between stations will be resumed by September 15.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the final stage of restoration work is underway on the stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations.

