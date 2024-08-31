ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127976 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132809 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218481 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163845 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159310 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145686 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209280 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112679 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196598 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105229 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The first test train ran on the renovated section of the Kyiv metro

The first test train ran on the renovated section of the Kyiv metro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35148 views

On the night of August 31, a trial run of a train took place on the Lybidska-Demiivska metro line. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that security checks are underway before passenger traffic resumes.

On the night of August 30-31, the first test train ran along the renovated section between Lybidska and Demiivska metro stations. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

“The train also includes a special car that checks the new trackbed, in particular for compliance with the proper track width, indents and possible subsidence. It checks and tests the test train and safety systems at different speeds,” Klitschko said.

The mayor added that in order to launch the first test train, a set of preparatory works was carried out to connect the tunnel structures with the new part of the tunnel and the sections that were reinforced.

“In particular, we laid all the necessary power supply, signaling and communication cable networks. We also installed and connected the contact rail, which supplies power for train traffic. We also installed and set up train safety systems,” Vitali Klitschko said.

In the future, engineering and safety systems will be thoroughly checked at night before the full resumption of train traffic with passengers.

“We are working around the clock to resume train traffic in the coming weeks,” added the mayor of Kyiv.

As a reminder, repair work on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska subway line in Kyiv will be fully completed by September 10. In particular, train traffic between stations will be resumed by September 15.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the final stage of restoration work is underway on the stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Kyiv

