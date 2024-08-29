Rescuers pull out a man from under a subway car in Kyiv

Rescuers have removed a person from under a carriage at the Universitet metro station in Kyiv, who fell there earlier on Thursday, and train traffic has been resumed, the State Emergency Service reports, UNN reports.

Details

“At the Universytet metro station, a man was trapped under the fourth car of the train. The rescuers used a shank tool to unblock the man from under the car. With a traumatic amputation of the right leg below the knee, the victim, born in 2004, was handed over to doctors for further hospitalization,” the statement said.

It is noted that all the circumstances will be established by law enforcement.

Train traffic on the red metro line has resumed as usual, the agency added.

In Kyiv, a passenger is caught on the University subway tracks