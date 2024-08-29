In Kyiv, a passenger is caught on the University subway tracks

On Thursday, August 29, a passenger fell on the tracks at the Universytet metro station in Kyiv. This was reported by the KCSA press service, UNN reports .

Details

Trains run on the “red” metro line between Akademmistechko - Vokzalna, Khreshchatyk - Lisova stations

“Teatralna and Universytet stations are temporarily closed to passengers.

At the University station, the passenger fell on the tracks,” KCSA said.

Relevant services are currently working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Vokzalna metro station in Kyiv temporarily works only outbound: what is known