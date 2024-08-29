Vokzalna metro station in Kyiv temporarily works only outbound: what is known

In Kyiv, the Vokzalna station of the red metro line is temporarily open only for exits due to a broken escalator. Experts are fixing the problem, KCSA reported, UNN reports.

Red metro line: Vokzalna station is temporarily open only for exit. The station is closed for passengers. Temporary restrictions are in place due to the shutdown of the upward escalator. Escalator service specialists are currently fixing the problem KCSA reported.

The middle backup escalator is undergoing a scheduled overhaul, KCSA added.

The station will be informed about the resumption of normal operation later.

Construction of the subway to Vynohradar will begin in October: KCSA provided details