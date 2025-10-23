China is not interested in Ukraine's victory or Russia's defeat - Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is helping Russia and therefore is not interested in Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference, as reported by UNN.
Details
China is indeed a very difficult, complex issue; we don't even have a constant dialogue with Xi Jinping. We had some phone conversations, and he told me that he would not sell weapons. I really don't know anything about weapons packages, but I do know one thing: China is helping Russia. It is not helping Ukraine and is not interested in our victory or Russia's defeat.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not feel China's interest in ending the war with the Russian Federation. He believes that Donald Trump can change this situation.