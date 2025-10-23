China is not interested in Ukraine's victory or Russia's defeat - Zelenskyy

$41.760.01
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 20317 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 22430 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 22031 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 34654 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 31730 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28098 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12566 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15002 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16507 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideoOctober 23, 07:53 AM • 20690 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 18704 views
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideo01:02 PM • 4842 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 4424 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 10190 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 10190 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 34654 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 31730 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28098 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 35792 views
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 2712 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 4426 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 18705 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 35504 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 55181 views
China is not interested in Ukraine's victory or Russia's defeat - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is helping Russia and is not interested in its defeat in the war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy noted that he does not have a constant dialogue with Xi Jinping, although the latter promised not to sell weapons.

China is not interested in Ukraine's victory or Russia's defeat - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is helping Russia and therefore is not interested in Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

China is indeed a very difficult, complex issue; we don't even have a constant dialogue with Xi Jinping. We had some phone conversations, and he told me that he would not sell weapons. I really don't know anything about weapons packages, but I do know one thing: China is helping Russia. It is not helping Ukraine and is not interested in our victory or Russia's defeat.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not feel China's interest in ending the war with the Russian Federation. He believes that Donald Trump can change this situation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

