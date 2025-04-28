$41.750.06
China is increasing nuclear energy: the government has approved the construction of new reactors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The Chinese government has approved 10 new nuclear reactors, with investments of $27 billion. The country aims to become the largest producer of nuclear energy in the world.

China is increasing nuclear energy: the government has approved the construction of new reactors

The State Council (government) of the People's Republic of China has approved 10 new reactors as part of an increase in nuclear power capacity. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

China is giving the "green light" to the construction of new reactors for the fourth year in a row. Currently, 30 reactors are under construction in the country - by the end of the decade, China may become the largest producer of nuclear energy in the world, displacing the United States from the first place.

According to the local media resource The Paper, the cost of 10 new reactors is expected to be 200 billion yuan ($27 billion). Four of them were granted to China General Nuclear Power Corp. At the same time, not only China National Nuclear Corp., but also State Power Investment Corp. and China Huaneng Group Co. received approval for two reactors each.

Several Chinese nuclear power stocks rose at the opening of trading on Monday, April 28. At the same time, shares of CGN Power Co., listed in Hong Kong, jumped by 4.1%.

Let us remind you

Last week, China successfully tested a non-nuclear hydrogen explosive device. It created a fireball with a temperature of over 1000 C, the flash of which lasted 15 times longer than TNT.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
China
United States
