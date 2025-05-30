China demands the US to stop "discriminatory restrictions"

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 12652 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37988 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 55996 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 54547 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86660 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 89253 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 55995 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 32654 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29919 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153691 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 44768 views

The Head of the Commission for the Selection of the BEB Director, Laura Ștefan, Refuses to Publish Evaluation Criteria, NABU Detective Skomarov Takes First Place – Document

May 30, 09:14 AM • 57489 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 78739 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 66831 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 45527 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 46540 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 67928 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 79825 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86604 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 89210 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 22155 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 64002 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 54035 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 129457 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 121175 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

China demands the US to stop "discriminatory restrictions"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Beijing called on Washington to stop discriminatory restrictions against China after Trump's statement about China's violation of the tariff agreement. China demands immediate correction of erroneous actions.

China demands the US to stop "discriminatory restrictions"

China has retaliated after Trump said China was "violating" the ceasefire on tariffs.

Reports UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

After new statements by US President Trump that China has "completely violated" the agreement with the United States, the PRC was quick to respond.

The new statement from Beijing did not directly address the US claims. But the statement stressed the need to "end discriminatory restrictions against China."

China called on the United States to immediately correct its "erroneous actions", end discriminatory restrictions against China and "jointly uphold the consensus reached at the high-level talks in Geneva."

Double standards: Beijing criticizes EU sanctions against Russian and Chinese businesses working for the war21.05.25, 16:18 • 6146 views

Context

Donald Trump said today that China has "completely violated its agreement" against the United States on trade just two weeks after the countries reached an agreement, raising fears that a trade war will continue to shake the global economy.

"I made a QUICK DEAL with China to save them from what I thought would be a very bad situation," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday morning.

"Everyone was happy! This is good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, COMPLETELY BROKE ITS DEAL WITH US."

Trump plans to increase arms sales to Taiwan: what will change in US-China relations30.05.25, 16:04 • 1740 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Truth Social
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$62.60
Bitcoin
$104,167.40
S&P 500
$5,869.66
Tesla
$348.20
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,315.56
Ethereum
$2,552.16