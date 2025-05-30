China demands the US to stop "discriminatory restrictions"

China has retaliated after Trump said China was "violating" the ceasefire on tariffs.

After new statements by US President Trump that China has "completely violated" the agreement with the United States, the PRC was quick to respond.

The new statement from Beijing did not directly address the US claims. But the statement stressed the need to "end discriminatory restrictions against China."

China called on the United States to immediately correct its "erroneous actions", end discriminatory restrictions against China and "jointly uphold the consensus reached at the high-level talks in Geneva."

Donald Trump said today that China has "completely violated its agreement" against the United States on trade just two weeks after the countries reached an agreement, raising fears that a trade war will continue to shake the global economy.

"I made a QUICK DEAL with China to save them from what I thought would be a very bad situation," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday morning.

"Everyone was happy! This is good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, COMPLETELY BROKE ITS DEAL WITH US."

