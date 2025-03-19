China commented on the conversation between Trump and Putin: pleased to see all efforts aimed at a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
China advocates dialogue to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and supports any efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
China is pleased to see all efforts aimed at a ceasefire, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning regarding the phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, writes UNN with reference to the Global Times.
Details
Answering a question about China's comment on the phone conversation between Putin and Trump on March 18, during which they spoke about the normalization of Russian-American relations and the situation in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China "took note of the relevant reports".
"From the very beginning, China has advocated resolving the crisis through dialogue and negotiations. The Chinese side is pleased to see all efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire, believing that this is a necessary step towards peace," Mao said.
Addition
Putin, during a telephone conversation with Trump, agreed to limit Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy assets, but refused to agree to a broader 30-day ceasefire, as the United States sought, and also demanded that the United States and other countries stop transferring weapons and intelligence. They spoke for over 90 minutes.
