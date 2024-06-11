Children need to be protected: Madonna supports Global Peace Summit

Singer Madonna supported the Global Peace Summit and posted a heartfelt video on her Instagram page, UNN reports.

"Wherever there is conflict, children suffer...... Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Yemen, Syria, Nigeria, Congo, Malawi....... The list is endless

We may not agree on many things, but I pray that we all agree that our children need to be protected!" - Madonna wrote.

The singer reminded that on June 15, world leaders will gather in Switzerland for the Global Peace Summit dedicated to ending the war in Ukraine and returning more than 19,000 Ukrainian children who were torn from their families and deported to Russia.

"I stand for peace for all children everywhere. All over the world. And I will never stop!" - summarized the artist.

So far, 90 states and organizations have registered to participate in the Peace Summit, which aims to pave the way for peace in Ukraine, to be hosted by Switzerland on June 15-16.