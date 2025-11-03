$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 470 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 19443 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 26181 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 25243 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 24404 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 22197 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 25714 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 40525 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73339 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 70702 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 24419 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - TrumpNovember 3, 04:21 AM • 26903 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 27427 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 22360 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 12593 views
Publications
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 4016 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 12886 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 22667 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 27736 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73339 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Keir Starmer
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 6336 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 9282 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 24205 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 45501 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 95662 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Mushrooms

Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

For the first 9 months of 2025, vaccination coverage among children in Ukraine stands at 66-73%, which is below the safe threshold for herd immunity of 95%. The highest vaccination rates among children are against Haemophilus influenzae and pertussis, while the lowest are against tuberculosis and hepatitis B.

Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels

For the first nine months of 2025, the vaccination rate among children in Ukraine ranges from 66 to 73%, depending on age and vaccine type. The highest number of children were vaccinated against Haemophilus influenzae and whooping cough, while the lowest were vaccinated against tuberculosis and hepatitis B. At the same time, as noted by the Ministry of Health, a safe threshold for herd immunity is achieved when at least 95% of children are vaccinated. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Ministry of Health in response to an inquiry.

Details

According to the information received, the vaccination status of the population for the first 9 months of 2025 is as follows:

  • 68.1% of children under one year of age were vaccinated against hepatitis B;
    • 67.2% of children under one year of age were vaccinated against tuberculosis;
      • 70.6% of children under one year of age, 69.5% of children aged 18 months, 70.6% of children aged 6 years, and 66.5% of children aged 14 years were vaccinated against polio;
        • 72.9% of children under one year of age and 72.2% of children aged 18 months received vaccinations against whooping cough;
          • 72.9% of children under one year of age, 72.2% of children aged 18 months, 63.8% of children aged 6 years, 66.8% of children aged 16 years, and 69.9% of adults eligible for vaccination in the current year were vaccinated against diphtheria and tetanus;
            • 73.8% of children under one year of age and 66.8% of children aged 1 year received vaccinations against Haemophilus influenzae;
              • 73.1% of children aged 1 year and 72.2% of children aged 6 years were vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella.

                According to earlier recommendations from the Ministry of Health, increasing the vaccination rate among children to 95% will help overcome vaccine-preventable infections in Ukraine.

                Additional vaccination measures

                As separately noted by the agency, in 2022, a large-scale polio vaccination campaign for children began in Ukraine – a dangerous viral disease that can lead to paralysis. Immunization was carried out among children aged 6 months to 6 years who had not yet received their first or second dose of the vaccine. During the campaign period, as of August 2023, more than 224,000 vaccinations were administered: almost 99,000 children received the first dose, and more than 125,000 received the second.

                In 2023, a so-called "catch-up" vaccination against measles, mumps, and rubella was also conducted to prevent possible outbreaks of these infections and protect children who had not previously been vaccinated. During the campaign, more than 153,000 vaccinations were administered, which is more than 90% of the planned amount. In particular, more than 68,000 children aged 2 to 17 received the first dose, and more than 85,000 children aged 7 to 17 received the second.

                In addition, in 2024, as part of additional vaccination measures against whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus, more than 1 million vaccinations were administered, which is almost 70% of the planned number.

                Such campaigns, according to doctors, help strengthen herd immunity and prevent the return of dangerous diseases that were long overcome thanks to vaccination.

                Earlier, UNN wrote that polio vaccination coverage in the European Region reached its lowest level since 2017, leaving about 450,000 infants vulnerable. Poliovirus remains endemic in several Asian countries, posing a risk to Europe.

                Alona Utkina

                SocietyHealth
                Ukraine