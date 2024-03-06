Chess player Kasparov added to the list of terrorists and extremists in russia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10151 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 26422 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28276 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 179110 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166824 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168734 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216412 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248183 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153976 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371385 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 26422 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 179110 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147652 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166824 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158965 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1912 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16049 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16973 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20808 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27859 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Chess player Kasparov added to the list of terrorists and extremists in russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24474 views

World chess champion Garry Kasparov was included in russia's list of terrorists and extremists because of his opposition to the russian government.

Chess player Kasparov added to the list of terrorists and extremists in russia

World chess champion Garry Kasparov has been added to the list of terrorists and extremists in russia. UNN reports with reference to russian media.

Details

According to the relevant database of the russian financial monitoring service, Garry Kimovich Kasparov, born on April 13, 1963, in Baku, Azerbaijan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, was included in the list of terrorists and extremists.

Earlier, he was fined by a moscow court for non-compliance with the law on foreign agents. He was also fined for failure to provide information about the activities of a foreign agent. It is noted that the ministry of Justice of the russian federation included Kasparov in the register of individuals-foreign agents in May 2022.

Russia reacts to Macron's statements about NATO soldiers for Ukraine and threatens nuclear war05.03.24, 23:52 • 44659 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Azerbaijan
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11