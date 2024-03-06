Chess player Kasparov added to the list of terrorists and extremists in russia

World chess champion Garry Kasparov has been added to the list of terrorists and extremists in russia. UNN reports with reference to russian media.

Details

According to the relevant database of the russian financial monitoring service, Garry Kimovich Kasparov, born on April 13, 1963, in Baku, Azerbaijan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, was included in the list of terrorists and extremists.

Earlier, he was fined by a moscow court for non-compliance with the law on foreign agents. He was also fined for failure to provide information about the activities of a foreign agent. It is noted that the ministry of Justice of the russian federation included Kasparov in the register of individuals-foreign agents in May 2022.

