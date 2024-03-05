Russia reacts to Macron's statements about NATO soldiers for Ukraine and threatens nuclear war

The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, has called French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about the possible deployment of NATO soldiers to Ukraine dangerous and noted that it "pushes the world to the brink of nuclear war." This was reported by a number of Russian media outlets, UNN reported.

This shows the high degree of irresponsibility of today's European leaders, in this case the President of France. It is, of course, sad to see, to observe and to realize that the ability of the current elites in Europe and the North Atlantic to negotiate is at a very low level. It is increasingly rare for them to demonstrate any common sense at all. ...But these statements are extremely dangerous. They are already leading us to the brink of nuclear war. - Russian news agencies quote Naryshkin as saying.

Details

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat while there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out.

Macron also said that it is time for Ukraine's allies to step up their actions, emphasizing that now is not the time to show cowardice.

The United States and key European allies subsequently announced that they had no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine.

