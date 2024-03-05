Russia reacts to Macron's statements about NATO soldiers for Ukraine and threatens nuclear war

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 19339 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 64760 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47337 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 221535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197467 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178857 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222955 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249667 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155503 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371720 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19792 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 64827 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 221616 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 179118 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197525 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12850 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21646 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22118 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41992 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49690 views
Russia reacts to Macron's statements about NATO soldiers for Ukraine and threatens nuclear war

 44659 views

Russia threatens nuclear war in response to Macron's comments about a possible NATO deployment to Ukraine.

Russia reacts to Macron's statements about NATO soldiers for Ukraine and threatens nuclear war

The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, has called French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about the possible deployment of NATO soldiers to Ukraine dangerous and noted that  it "pushes the world to the brink of nuclear war." This was reported by a number of Russian media outlets,  UNN reported.

This shows the high degree of irresponsibility of today's European leaders, in this case the President of France. It is, of course, sad to see, to observe and to realize that the ability of the current elites in Europe and the North Atlantic to negotiate is at a very low level. It is increasingly rare for them to demonstrate any common sense at all. ...But these statements are extremely dangerous. They are already leading us to the brink of nuclear war.

- Russian news agencies quote Naryshkin as saying.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat while there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out.

Macron also said that it is time for Ukraine's allies to step up their actions, emphasizing that now is not the time to show cowardice

The United States and key European allies subsequently announced that they had no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine.

The US State Department calls putin's rhetoric on the use of nuclear weapons irresponsible05.03.24, 10:35 • 23022 views

War Politics
United States Department of State
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
United States
Ukraine
