Chernihiv suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are power and water outages

In Chernihiv, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure today, a fire broke out, there are problems with electricity supply, and possible interruptions in water supply, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city. A fire broke out at the scene, which rescuers are currently localizing. Fortunately, there are no casualties among people. - wrote Bryzhynskyi.

The head of the CMA confirmed that "as a result of the attack, about 30,000 subscribers in Chernihiv and Chernihiv district were left without electricity." "Restoration work is currently being organized," he noted.

In Chernihiv region, tens of thousands of people are without electricity, power engineers are re-energizing the grids - "Chernihivoblenergo"

"In the areas that were de-energized, there is reduced pressure in the water supply networks. Improvement of pressure in the water supply networks is expected after the restoration of power supply," Bryzhynskyi indicated.

Occupiers attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure under threat