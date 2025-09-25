$41.410.03
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 30886 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 26206 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 51904 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 52626 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 72527 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 54539 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46912 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42433 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72716 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Chernihiv suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are power and water outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in Chernihiv, causing a fire and leaving 30,000 subscribers without power. Water supply disruptions are possible due to reduced pressure in the networks.

Chernihiv suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are power and water outages

In Chernihiv, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure today, a fire broke out, there are problems with electricity supply, and possible interruptions in water supply, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city. A fire broke out at the scene, which rescuers are currently localizing. Fortunately, there are no casualties among people.

- wrote Bryzhynskyi.

The head of the CMA confirmed that "as a result of the attack, about 30,000 subscribers in Chernihiv and Chernihiv district were left without electricity." "Restoration work is currently being organized," he noted.

"In the areas that were de-energized, there is reduced pressure in the water supply networks. Improvement of pressure in the water supply networks is expected after the restoration of power supply," Bryzhynskyi indicated.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Chernihiv