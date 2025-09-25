In Chernihiv region, tens of thousands of people are without electricity, power engineers are re-energizing the grids - "Chernihivoblenergo"

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
10:41 AM • 5428 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 23580 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 23061 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 48703 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 49929 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 71034 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 53671 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46732 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41994 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72332 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
47%
759mm
Popular news
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25PhotoSeptember 25, 03:07 AM • 37584 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hoursSeptember 25, 05:22 AM • 46542 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:27 AM • 34982 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17893 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30641 views
Publications
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 4930 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 14519 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 23565 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 15712 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30675 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Emmanuel Macron
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 9770 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17919 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 57905 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 116353 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 74736 views
Actual
Financial Times
BFM TV
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

In Chernihiv region, tens of thousands of people are without electricity, power engineers are re-energizing the grids - "Chernihivoblenergo"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Russians shelled Chernihiv region. According to power engineers, they are already restoring electricity supply for tens of thousands of people.

In Chernihiv region, tens of thousands of people are without electricity, power engineers are re-energizing the grids - "Chernihivoblenergo"

This morning, Russian occupiers once again struck energy facilities in the Chernihiv region. The city of Nizhyn and part of the Nizhyn district were most affected – more than 43,000 subscribers were left without electricity. Some social facilities and household consumers have already been connected, and emergency restoration work is underway. This was reported by "Chernihivoblenergo", writes UNN.

Details

It is known that in the morning, the city of Nizhyn and part of the Nizhyn district were affected. More than 43,000 subscribers were left without electricity. 

After 2:00 PM, the shelling affected Chernihiv and part of the Chernihiv district. Currently, about 29,000 consumers remain without electricity. Energy workers are assessing the extent of the damage and beginning operational re-energization of the networks.

"We are actively working to restore power to consumers' homes as quickly as possible, but this will take time and, of course, a favorable security situation. Therefore, we ask for your patience and, as always, remind you about informational silence. Do not give the enemy the opportunity to obtain additional information!" 

– stated in "Chernihivoblenergo". 

Recall

Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv on Thursday, September 25 – critical infrastructure facilities of the city were under threat.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Chernihiv