In Chernihiv region, tens of thousands of people are without electricity, power engineers are re-energizing the grids - "Chernihivoblenergo"

This morning, Russian occupiers once again struck energy facilities in the Chernihiv region. The city of Nizhyn and part of the Nizhyn district were most affected – more than 43,000 subscribers were left without electricity. Some social facilities and household consumers have already been connected, and emergency restoration work is underway. This was reported by "Chernihivoblenergo", writes UNN.

Details

It is known that in the morning, the city of Nizhyn and part of the Nizhyn district were affected. More than 43,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

After 2:00 PM, the shelling affected Chernihiv and part of the Chernihiv district. Currently, about 29,000 consumers remain without electricity. Energy workers are assessing the extent of the damage and beginning operational re-energization of the networks.

"We are actively working to restore power to consumers' homes as quickly as possible, but this will take time and, of course, a favorable security situation. Therefore, we ask for your patience and, as always, remind you about informational silence. Do not give the enemy the opportunity to obtain additional information!"

– stated in "Chernihivoblenergo".

Recall

Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv on Thursday, September 25 – critical infrastructure facilities of the city were under threat.