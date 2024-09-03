Cherkasy Lozova under fire: enemy damages power line near kindergarten

Last night, Cherkasy Lozova again became the target of enemy shelling. This was reported by Malodanylivka village head Oleksandr Hololobov, according to UNN.

Details

According to reports, the explosion, likely from an MLRS, occurred near the Kolosok kindergarten. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but a power line was damaged.

Local residents and employees of the village council fought a fire in a large field that threatened to spread to residential buildings. A fire truck could not arrive due to the threat of repeated shelling.

Kharkiv suffered two night strikes: Sinegubov gives details