Cherkasy "LNZ" sensationally defeated "Dynamo" in Kyiv, setting a historic UPL record: coaches' reaction

Cherkasy "LNZ" unexpectedly defeated the current champions of Ukraine, Kyiv "Dynamo" footballers, in Kyiv in the 12th round of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) - 1:0. The only goal in added time to the first half was scored by the guests' forward Yevheniy Pastukh, reports UNN.

Details

After the game, "LNZ" coach Vitaliy Ponomaryov noted that the team had thoroughly prepared for the match against "Dynamo".

This is a very high-quality team with high-quality, individually strong footballers. We had to prepare for them individually, we couldn't just go out and play against "Dynamo" like any other team. Of course, the opponent played a European Cup match this week, and this also affects their physical condition. I want to thank my team, which fully implemented the coaching staff's instructions. - said Ponomaryov.

In turn, the head coach of Kyiv, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, complained about the very busy schedule of his players.

I can state the fact that we lacked freshness, we lacked emotions. We had a tense period - four quite difficult matches, and time for recovery every two days on the third, every three on the fourth. Plus logistical issues. Of course, this could not but affect our actions. - the specialist noted.

Addition

Cherkasy "LNZ" became the first team in the history of the UPL to manage to defeat both giants - "Shakhtar" and "Dynamo" - away in the current season.

After this victory, "LNZ" with 23 points shares the second place in the standings with Zhytomyr "Polissya". "Shakhtar" is first with 27 points, "Dynamo" with 20 points is only fourth.

Recall

Kyiv "Dynamo" minimally defeated Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup. To Luka Meirelles' goal, the "white-blues" responded with goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Eduardo Guerrero.

Top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world named