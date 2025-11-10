Cherkasy "LNZ" sensationally defeated "Dynamo" in Kyiv, setting a historic UPL record: coaches' reaction

ukenru
04:17 AM • 1854 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 4902 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 38797 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 72993 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 70845 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 98185 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 71510 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 02:50 PM • 57231 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 52113 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 71659 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump promises $2,000 to every US citizen thanks to new tariffsNovember 9, 08:54 PM • 3916 views
Everyone in the world fears Trump, but not Ukraine, because we are not enemies of the USA - ZelenskyyNovember 9, 09:25 PM • 7170 views
During Zelenskyy's interview with The Guardian, the lights went out in the Mariinsky Palace.November 9, 10:29 PM • 9262 views
Donald Trump embroiled in scandal for allegedly falling asleep during official eventVideoNovember 9, 10:56 PM • 5032 views
The government extended mandatory evacuation of children with parents to certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regionsNovember 9, 11:28 PM • 8542 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 98185 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 153174 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 179632 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 128920 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 106069 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Rafael Grossi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 34629 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 76036 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 143824 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 79752 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 87987 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Cherkasy "LNZ" sensationally defeated "Dynamo" in Kyiv, setting a historic UPL record: coaches' reaction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Cherkasy "LNZ" secured an unexpected 1-0 victory over Kyiv's "Dynamo" in the 12th round of the UPL thanks to a goal by Yevhen Pastukh. This win made "LNZ" the first team in UPL history to beat "Shakhtar" and "Dynamo" away in one season.

Cherkasy "LNZ" sensationally defeated "Dynamo" in Kyiv, setting a historic UPL record: coaches' reaction

Cherkasy "LNZ" unexpectedly defeated the current champions of Ukraine, Kyiv "Dynamo" footballers, in Kyiv in the 12th round of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) - 1:0. The only goal in added time to the first half was scored by the guests' forward Yevheniy Pastukh, reports UNN.

Details

After the game, "LNZ" coach Vitaliy Ponomaryov noted that the team had thoroughly prepared for the match against "Dynamo".

This is a very high-quality team with high-quality, individually strong footballers. We had to prepare for them individually, we couldn't just go out and play against "Dynamo" like any other team. Of course, the opponent played a European Cup match this week, and this also affects their physical condition. I want to thank my team, which fully implemented the coaching staff's instructions.

- said Ponomaryov.

In turn, the head coach of Kyiv, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, complained about the very busy schedule of his players.

I can state the fact that we lacked freshness, we lacked emotions. We had a tense period - four quite difficult matches, and time for recovery every two days on the third, every three on the fourth. Plus logistical issues. Of course, this could not but affect our actions.

- the specialist noted.

Addition

Cherkasy "LNZ" became the first team in the history of the UPL to manage to defeat both giants - "Shakhtar" and "Dynamo" - away in the current season.

After this victory, "LNZ" with 23 points shares the second place in the standings with Zhytomyr "Polissya". "Shakhtar" is first with 27 points, "Dynamo" with 20 points is only fourth.

Recall

Kyiv "Dynamo" minimally defeated Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup. To Luka Meirelles' goal, the "white-blues" responded with goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Eduardo Guerrero.

Top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world named17.10.25, 04:10 • 4399 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Ukrainian Premier League
Kyiv