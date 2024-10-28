“Chelsea will receive a record fine for yellow cards in the match against Newcastle
Kyiv • UNN
“Chelsea will be fined 75 thousand pounds for six yellow cards in the match against Newcastle. This is the first team in the history of the Premier League to receive 6+ cards in three matches in a season.
The Chelsea football team will be fined 75 thousand pounds for a record number of yellow cards in the match with Newcastle. This was reported by mirror, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that this is the first team in the history of the Premier League to receive six or more yellow cards in three matches in one season.
The match at Stamford Bridge ended in favor of the Blues thanks to goals by Cole Palmer and Nicholas Jackson. However, the game was also marked by a series of conflicts with referee Simon Hooper, during which six players, including coach Enzo Maresca, received yellow cards.
Defender Wesley Fofana was cautioned just 11 minutes after entering the field, followed shortly by Romeo Lavia. Noni Madueke received a yellow card nine minutes later, after which Robert Sanchez and Pedro Neto were also penalized in the last ten minutes of the game. Maresca and Christopher Nkunku, who received cards in stoppage time, completed the day of warnings.
This fine follows previous violations of the team's discipline: after the matches against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, where Chelsea also received six or more warnings, the club was already fined 25 thousand pounds, and later the fine increased to 50 thousand.
Chelsea head coach did not include Mudryk in the squad for the match against Liverpool20.10.24, 18:25 • 22961 view